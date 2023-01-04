Dorothy Marie Maule aged 84 passed away on Wednesday December 28, 2022 surrounded by her husband John and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Elizabeth Mulheron, her brothers Ronald Jr., James and Jerome as well as niece Holly and nephews Shaun, Paul Anthony and Curtis Michael.

