Dorothy Mayne

Dorothy M. Mayne, 88 of Eau Claire passed away on November 4, 2018 at River Pines.
Dorothy was born to Ovia and Esther (Risku) Kerttula on June 11, 1930 in Brantwood, WI. Dorothy met Charles Basil Mayne and were married on July 9, 1949.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Robert (Jane) Mayne, Trudy (Ken) Olson, Dora (Randy) Johnston; son-in-laws Steven Olson and Kurt Grimm. She is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Mayne, parents Ovia and Esther Kerttula, brother Harold Kerttula, sister Gloria Erickson, and daughters Bonnie Olson and Tina Grimm.
A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Deb Boynton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will take place at Prentice Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.