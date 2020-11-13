After a courageous three-year battle with ovarian cancer, Dorothy “Dot” A. Miller passed into the presence of her Savior on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home in Altoona.
Dorothy was born September 22, 1939 on the family farm in Old Concord, Minnesota, the fourth child born to Willard Walker and Anna Marie Shelstad Walker, joining siblings Violet, Victor and Donald. She attended country school at District 13 and graduated from West Concord High School. She trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age, and was baptized at 1st Baptist Church of West Concord.
Dorothy attended Pillsbury College in Owatonna, Minnesota for two years and Northwestern College, Minneapolis for one year. She worked to fund her education with jobs at Pako Photos and Sears. She later completed an Associate Degree in Business at CVTS in Eau Claire, WI.
Dorothy married Ralph Miller July 15, 1960 in West Concord, MN. Dorothy worked at Gates Rubber Company while Ralph was studying at Denver Seminary. Their union was blessed with four children.
Ralph and Dorothy served churches in Granada, MN, Windom, MN, Eau Claire, WI, Manchester, IA, Eaton, CO and Elkhorn, NE, before retiring in Eau Claire in 2001. Many in these churches still remember her gift of hospitality and caring heart.
During retirement they served churches in Luck and Prentice, WI. Because of her continuing desire to serve Christ, Dot filled her retirement with “Common Courtesies” classes for children and Golden Apples mentoring young women.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Ralph Miller, Eau Claire, children: Susan (Steven) Daggett, Eau Claire, Stacy (Amy) Miller, Cedar Rapids, IA, Shawn (Greg) Hartzel, Plymouth, MN, 7 grandchildren: Steven (Katelyn) Miller, Bemidji, MN, Timothy (Kelsey) Daggett, Fridley, MN, Lindsey (Wyatt) Brooks, Minneapolis, MN, Jamie Miller, Bemidji, MN, Melissa Hartzel, Plymouth, MN, Mark Hartzel, Duluth, MN, Ethan Miller, Cedar Rapids, IA and two great grandchildren: Harvey Owen Miller and Dorothy Joy Daggett, siblings: Violet Johnson, Worthington, MN and Donald Walker, Baxter, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Victor Walker, as well as her son, Steven Ralph Miller.
The family wishes to thank especially the doctors and nurses of Mayo Cancer Clinic, Eau Claire, and St. Joseph’s Hospice staff, for their loving care.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will take place at the Old Concord Cemetery in West Concord, MN.
Due to the pandemic, face masks will be required while implementing social distancing. We would request that if you are not feeling well please stay home. If you are currently quarantining, we respectfully request you refrain from attending. Services will be livestreamed here: https://boxcast.tv/view/dorothy-dot-miller-gcjnn0lhple6xhdo3h4f
