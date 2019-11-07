Dorothy Nelson

Dorothy A. Nelson, age 87, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home.
Dorothy was born on February 3, 1932 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, to Warner and Martha (Keiser) Hanson. She was baptized at home on February 21 by Pastor Juneau of Zion Lutheran Church, Town of Pleasant Valley (Cleghorn). She was confirmed at Zion on April 8, 1945 which was the observation of the congregation’s 50th anniversary. Dorothy’s confirmation verse: Revelations 3, 20. “Behold, I stand at the door and knock, if any man hear my voice and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.”
Dorothy graduated from the Eau Claire Senior High School in 1949. Following graduation, she worked at Schumacher Motor Express as a secretary until her marriage to Donald L. Nelson on May 26, 1951. They resided on her family’s farm in the Town of Pleasant Valley where she was active in Eau Claire County Homemaker’s, Farm Bureau Woman, PTA, and 4-H.
After her son, Douglas joined the farming operation she worked as an Administrative Assistant at Cowles Law/Cowles Legal Systems in Eau Claire for several years and then at the Grace Lutheran Foundation for two years and finally at St. John’s Apartments from where she retired in December of 2011. She served as organist for Zion Lutheran Church for many years where she was also a Sunday School/V.B.S. Teacher, Congregation Recording Secretary, Treasurer, member of the Ladies Aid and L.W.M.L., as well as Zone Secretary.
In the community, she was secretary for the Eau Claire County 4-H Leader’s Association for several years as well as General Leader of the Pleasant Valley 4-H Club for seventeen years and 4-H Fair Superintendent. She also served on committees for Farm Bureau Women and Farm Progress Days.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sister, Evelyn; grandson, Kyle Nelson; twin granddaughters, Chelsea and Kimberly Stone; and son-in-law, Walter Snowden.
She is survived by her loving children, Beverly Snowden, Steven (Stephanie) Nelson, Karen (Steven) Stone, and Douglas Nelson; grandchildren, Kristi (James) Montgomery, Derrick (Miranda) Nelson, Joseph Stone, Talitha Snowden, Emma Snowden, and Stacy (Ryan) Clausen; great-grandchildren, Cameron Montgomery, Madelyn Montgomery, Christian Clausen, and Laura Clausen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Irvin and Lois Nelson; sister-in-law, Shirley Masterson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, E3720 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738 with Pastor Timothy Moe officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:30 pm — 7:30 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home and on Saturday morning at the church from 10 am until the time of service.
