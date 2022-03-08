Dorothy Mae Noel-Smith’s legacy of friendship and love did not come to an end with her death. Dorothy passed away March 3, 2022 at the age of 76 after a long, courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Surrounded by loved ones her entire life, including the last final days, Dorothy displayed the same passion, fight, love, and humor that defined her life and will be remembered by all who knew her. Dorothy’s life was filled with many different occupations and passions, but nothing brought her more joy than being the headquarters for her children’s get-togethers, or attending her grandchildren and children’s events and celebrations. Dorothy loved spending time in the kitchen, providing delicious meals and snacks for every occasion, ranging from after school hangouts to holiday events. She was just as comfortable outdoors, where she enjoyed camping and fishing. Dorothy was born to William Sr. and Alvina (Jerabek) Noel on September 14, 1945, in Cadott, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour Township, Eau Claire County. She graduated from Fall Creek High School, and attended Eau Claire School of Cosmetology. In addition to her work as a beautician, she worked as a server at Elsie’s Cafe in Fall Creek, and FabriTek and Armour’s, both located in Eau Claire. Most of Dorothy’s professional life was also spent volunteering or appointed to various Altoona board positions, where her outgoing and upbeat demeanor endeared her to the community and its residents. Dorothy reconnected later in life with her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) Smith, whom she wed January 6, 2018. Dorothy was previously married to Kenneth Mason, with whom she had her first three children; Donald, Tamera, and Angela. She later married Robert Finstad and was blessed with one more child, Roberta. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” (Sr.) and Alvina Noel, brother Billy Noel, and sister Darlene (Shermo-Stabenow). Dorothy is survived by her beloved spouse and caregiver, Jerry Smith, Children: Donald (and Blair) Finstad, Tamera Jepson, Angela (and Michael) Hatch, and Roberta (and Ryan) Mayer, Gerald “Wade” Smith, Dustin (and Kristi) Smith, and Matthew (and Amanda) Smith, Brothers; Edward Noel, Dale (and Darlene) Noel, and Ken Noel, Sisters; Shirley Noel, and Lois (and Gerald) Kolpien, Grandchildren; Danica and Delaney Finstad, Alex Klonowski, Hope and Faith Jepson, Ashley and Brayden Hatch, Peyton and Gavin Mayer, Landon and Evelyn Smith, Cameron and Conner Smith, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 am, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1286 S 150th Ave., Fall Creek, WI, with interment and reception immediately following the service. A visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 am at Zion prior to the funeral service. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
