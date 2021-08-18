Dorothy (Dot) M. Olufson, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at home in Austin, Texas. Dot was born on March 19, 1933, in Eau Claire, WI, the second daughter of Andrew and Martha Blumlein.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Rolland (Buster) Olufson, her sister, Annette Olson (Aubrey, deceased), and children, Carrie Bazella (Douglas Valland, deceased), Randy Olufson (Oneal, deceased), Gary Olufson (Andrea), Todd Olufson (Kathleen), Christy Olufson, Thor Olufson (Kerrin), grandchildren, Jacob Bazella (Star), Bonnie Anderson (Steven), Erick Olufson, Michael Welsh, Jeffrey Welsh, Daniel Olufson (Katie), Joseph Olufson, and eleven great grandchildren.
Dot was preceded in death by her and Buster’s son, Joey Jay Olufson, her grandson, Andrew Stokes, her parents and in-laws, Hjalmer and Marguerite Olufson.
Dottie was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, avid golfer and will be greatly missed.
She will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on October 5, 2021. A memorial and visitation/celebration of Dottie’s life will be held at 3:30 P.M. on October 5, 2021, at the St. Louis Park Rec Center, Banquet Room, 3700 Monterey Drive, St Louis Park, MN 55416.
