Dorothy Pabst

Dorothy Alvina (Marten) Pabst, age 89 of Osseo formerly of Cleghorn, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born on November 11, 1929 in Cleghorn, to Rudolph Marten and Alvina (Henning) Marten. Dorothy lived most of her life in Cleghorn and later moved to Brackett. She married Harold Pabst on January 24, 1948. Harold preceded her in death in May of 1996.
Dorothy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cleghorn of which she was past President of the LWML, she taught Sunday School and helped in many other areas at the church. Dorothy worked for the Eau Claire Board of Education as a cook at the Cleghorn and Brackett Schools.
She is survived by her four children: Penni Anderson (Rick Yule), Kathy (Ken) Blodgett, Gary (Gloria) Pabst and Rick (Amy) Pabst; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Harold, daughters: Lana Pabst, Connie German and Judy Johnson; a great-grandson Lucas Johnson and a son-in-law John Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church,E3720 County Road HH, Eleva with Pastor Timothy Moe officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 — 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.