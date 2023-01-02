Dorothy M. (Black) Perry, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 25, 2022 with her daughter and son-in-law at her side, while living in their home. Dorothy was a warrior who battled Alzheimer’s for 5 years and is finally at peace.

On November 21, 1926, Dorothy was born as a twin to Arthur and Bessie (LaPean) Black in Eau Claire, WI. Her family lived in Durand where she was raised throughout her childhood years. At a young age, she and her twin sister often had the responsibility of selling homegrown berries, where she gained a strong work ethic during her entire life. In her teen years, her family moved to Eau Claire where she finished her schooling at the Eau Claire High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.