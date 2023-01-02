Dorothy M. (Black) Perry, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 25, 2022 with her daughter and son-in-law at her side, while living in their home. Dorothy was a warrior who battled Alzheimer’s for 5 years and is finally at peace.
On November 21, 1926, Dorothy was born as a twin to Arthur and Bessie (LaPean) Black in Eau Claire, WI. Her family lived in Durand where she was raised throughout her childhood years. At a young age, she and her twin sister often had the responsibility of selling homegrown berries, where she gained a strong work ethic during her entire life. In her teen years, her family moved to Eau Claire where she finished her schooling at the Eau Claire High School.
At 17 years old Dorothy met her future husband when her girlfriends asked her and her twin sister to write letters to their brothers, Chuck and Roy. Mom chose to write Chuck (he was the good looking one). Chuck took a leave to come home and marry Dorothy on August 2, 1944 before he was deployed for battle in World War II. Dorothy anxiously anticipated the return of her beloved Chuck while he was courageously engaged in the Battle of the Bulge where there were an estimated 175,000 casualties from both the American and German forces during the 5 weeks of the battle. After her beloved husband returned safely from the war, they built a home and began their family in Eau Claire. In 1955 they moved their family to Chippewa Falls, where they resided throughout her life.
As a working mother, Dorothy also held a variety of jobs: Meyer’s Grocery, Woolworth’s, Needles Supper Club, Mink Ranch, seamstress at Woolen Mills and shoe maker at Chippewa Shoe where she retired. During her retirement years she made frequent visits to her elderly neighbor Fay. Baking and sharing meals and giving her time to visit and check in on her. Fay’s family then requested that mom be a part-time care giver for their mother. This began mom’s new mission as a part-time caregiver (through word of mouth) for the disabled and elderly for several families throughout her retirement years.
In 2001 her husband was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. In 2002 mom moved into the newly built Homestead Village Senior Apartments in Chippewa Falls. There she continued her gift of helping others by selflessly volunteering to keep the community room tables decorated for the seasons and holidays, made the coffee and had baked goods ready each morning for the coffee clutch ladies while keeping the area spic and span, and delivering cards and flowers as part of a care group to those from Homestead Village who were admitted to Hospitals and recovering in nursing homes. Still going strong at 81 years old, she selflessly gave her time to visit and help a bed ridden elderly neighbor at Homestead Village, while doing so, she was approached by Gemini Health Care Services and they hired her as an employee for her daily lunch time visits with her neighbor.
Dorothy enjoyed worshiping, singing and serving with her church family, especially when her husband was by her side. She also enjoyed being a seamstress, shopping for sale items, not only for herself but for others as well, dressing fashionably, having her hair styled weekly by her favorite stylist Nancy, keeping her home immaculate and sharing her baked goods with friends and family.
In November of 2017, Dorothy moved to her daughter and son-in-law’s home. Soon after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She lived with them until October of 2021, when she moved to Aggies Country living in Tilden, due to advanced Alzheimer’s. On December 20, 2022, mom moved back home with her daughter and son-in-law to live out her remaining days.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters Barbara Niesen and Marlene (David) Hetke; grandchildren Michael (Roxanne) Niesen, Richard (Tina) Niesen, Daniel (Roxanne) Niesen, Dustin Perry, Kimberly (Mitchell) Hammon, Alex Perry, Renee Stanley, Joel Hick; 15 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Ruth Perry and special friend Sally Woodford.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; son Lieutenant Colonel Chaplain Charles A. Perry; grand-daughter Stacie Wibel Ruland; parents; baby brother; 3 sisters and their spouses; son-in-law Donald Niesen; 2 brother-in-law’s; 3 sister-in-law’s and their spouses.
The family would like to thank the staff of Aggie’s Country Living and Mayo Hospice for their kind and loving care.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at New Life Open Bible Church, Chippewa Falls at 3:30pm, with a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. You may join family for a luncheon following the service.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.