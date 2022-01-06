Dorothy R. Prissel, age 84, of Durand died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Advent Health in Durand with her family by her side.
Dorothy was born April 3, 1937 in Rock Falls. She was the daughter of Harold and Cleo (Holbrook) Norrish. Dorothy grew up in Rock Falls and graduated from Durand High School. Dorothy married Bob Prissel on April 24, 1956 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. After marriage, they lived in Durand where they raised their family. Dorothy truly loved staying at home and raising her children. She later drove bus for a short time before becoming the St. Mary’s “hot lunch lady.”
Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, playing cards and watching ball games on TV. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand, volunteering many hours for activities at church. Dorothy enjoyed going to Bob’s softball games for Club 10. Her love of sports continued by going to her children’s and grandchildren’s ball games.
Dorothy is survived by her eight children, Rosan Prissel of Durand, Becky (Steve) Williamson of Mondovi, Barb (Jim) Henry of Hudson, Jane (Dave) Fedie of Zimmerman, Minn., Tony (Michelle) of Ellsworth, Teresa (Joe) Wolf of Elmwood, Todd (Ann) of Durand and Rob III (Cindy) of Eau Galle; 26 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; one sister, Darlene C. Bauer of Durand; one brother, Dennis (Cherilyn) Norrish of Rock Falls; sisters-in-law, Elaine Norrish of Rock Falls, Pauline Petersdorf of Harrisville and Betty Anderson of Aitkin, Minn.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; one brother, Lowell Norrish; and brothers-in-law, Ralph A. Bauer, Leon (Sharon) Prissel, Pete Petersdorf and Vern Anderson.
Memorial Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand. Rev. Timothy Reither will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.