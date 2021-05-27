Dorothy G. Rustad, 85, passed away March 26, 2020 from natural causes under the care of Hospice of the Valley in Arizona. Her children will be holding a celebration of life on Wednesday, June 2 at the American Legion in Eleva from 1-3. Burial in the Eleva Cemetery will follow at 3 p.m. Please come and share memories of Dorothy with us as we gather for fellowship, food, and friends and family.
