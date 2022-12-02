Dorothy L. (Sather) Skoug, age 101, of Eau Claire passed away at the Classic at Hillcrest Greens Assisted Living in Altoona on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with her daughter and hospice nurse (Lauren) at her side.
Dorothy was born on November 4, 1921, in Eau Claire, and was 1 of 6 children of Joseph and Anna (Wendt) Sather. She worked at National Presto Industries during WWII, married John Nimsger in 1946 and they had 2 children together. They later divorced.
She remarried in 1974 to Eugene Skoug and they spent the next 39 years together. They both loved to go dancing, fishing, boating, playing cards and bingo until he passed in November of 2013.
Dorothy has vey fond memories of the special times she shared with her daughter and granddaughter over the years. She was very kindhearted and loved animals, she had cared for many.
There are 101 reasons why Dorothy is so special. One for every year you have graced this world with your love, kindness and strength; you will be dearly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Rita (Andy) Field of Chippewa Falls; son, Mark Nimsger of Holcombe; granddaughter, Alissa Schuster of Rathdrum, ID; stepsons: Jack and Mike (Colleen) Skoug; step-daughter: Patti (Greg) Fisher; nieces, Linda and Susan Sather; and nephews: Larry, Jim and Dennis Sather.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Joseph and Anna Sather; brothers: Clarence, Lester, Joseph Jr. and James Sather; sister, Lucille (Sather) Branshaw; ex-husband, John Nimsger; husband, Eugene Skoug; and nephew, Mike Sather.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Classic and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.