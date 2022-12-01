Dorothy L. (Sather) Skoug, age 101 of Eau Claire, passed away at the Classic at Hillcrest Greens Assisted Living in Altoona on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 with her daughter and hospice nurse (Lauren) at her side.

Dorothy was born on November 4, 1921 in Eau Claire, and was 1 of 6 children of Joseph and Anna (Wendt) Sather. She worked at National Presto Industries during WWII, married John Nimsger in 1946 and they had 2 children together. They later divorced.

