Dorothy “Babe” Velie, 92, of Altoona, Wisconsin, went home to her Lord on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Dove West in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Babe was born to Emma and Earl Kopp in the Township of Spring Brook, Dunn County, Wisconsin, on September 10, 1929. She married Norman R. Velie at First Baptist Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on August 29, 1947, and moved to the home that Norm built for them in “Velie Valley”, Elk Lake, Wisconsin. They were married for 61 years until Norm’s death in 2008.
Babe was a member of Amy Chapel and Salem Baptist Church, and recently attended Bethesda Lutheran Church. Throughout her life she was active in her church, teaching Sunday school, women’s groups, and YY (Yesterday’s Youth).
She worked for Presto, Montgomery Ward, Variety Vending, and for many years doing office work and bookkeeping for Peter’s Realty well into her retirement years.
Babe was a loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife. She was famous for her delicious cooking and baking, and for entertaining many family and friends in her home, which was always beautifully decorated for every season and holiday. Her guests especially loved viewing her Santa and snowman collections during the Christmas season. She and Norm loved playing all sorts of games with their family and friends, including cards, dart ball and bags with friends at the Eastridge apartment complex in her later years. Babe and Norm spent many hours in their boat fishing Wisconsin and Canadian lakes. They also camped and traveled the US and Canada in everything from a tent to their final Rockwood motorhome. Highlights included the Rockwood’s maiden voyage to Alaska and back, and many trips to Florida to visit relatives in the summers during their working years and in the winters in their retirement years.
Babe had a generous soul and was a source of support and love for everyone around her.
Babe is survived by her daughter Marie (Terry) Schell of Pittsboro, Indiana; son Steven (Natalie) Velie of Osseo, Wisconsin; grandchildren Nathan Schell, Faith Witzig, Josh (Rachel) Velie, Danielle (Mark) Prissel, Tairyn (Ryan Frank) Velie; great-grandchildren Landon Schell, Hope and Isaac Witzig, Brynleigh and Beckett Prissel; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Norm Velie; parents Emma and Earl Kopp; brothers Fred, Charles and Leonard; and sister Alyce (Earl) Myers.
