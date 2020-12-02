Dorothy Elaine (Smith) Willison, 78, of Eau Claire passed away on November 28, 2020 at her home.
Dorothy was born on January 4, 1942 to Miles and Pearl (Hite) Smith in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of 7 children. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Central Junior High, and Memorial High School in Eau Claire. In 1965, she married Wayne Peet and they had two children. She later married Guy “Bill” Willison on November 19, 1981.
Dorothy loved to go fishing, camping, playing poker, and her beer. She worked housekeeping for many years. Her summers were spent at Birch Point Resort in Bloomer, Wisconsin with her best friend, Diana LaVelle.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Leona (William) Bradehoft of Hammond, WI; son, Rick (Mary) Peet of Kasson, MN; three grandchildren, Christy (Andrew) Larson of Rochester, MN, Emily Peet of Kasson, MN, and Joey Peet of Kasson, MN; great-granddaughter, Charliegh Peet of Rochester, MN; 2 special nephews, James Smith Jr. and Greg Wichelman; 1 special niece, Christina Wichelman; special step-daughter, Julie Willison; adopted daughter, Caroline Houle; good friend, Vicky Hendricks of Ashland, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Guy “Bill” Willison; her parents, Miles and Pearl Smith; her 2 brothers, James Smith Sr. and Donald Smith; her 4 sisters, Bernice Smith, Lois Smith, Ruth Brown, and Leona Wichelman; best friend, Diane LaVelle; ex-husband, Wayne Peet; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Smith Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.