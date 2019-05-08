Dorothy Wilson

Dorothy Olga (Flaskrud) Wilson, 88, succumbed to the arduous journey of Alzheimer’s.
Dorothy was the middle child of Oscar and Olga (Kukuk) Flaskrud. She came from a very loving and close family of 8 siblings, born into this world March 3, 1931.
She married her loving husband, Charles Herbert Wilson, on November 18, 1950.
They settled into becoming a family of three on June 20, 1951, by becoming the proud parents to Rodney James (1951-1979). After 7 years of trying, Rebecca Jean was born in February of 1958, and 10 months later Jeffrey Charles (1958-2016) was born. Timothy Scott soon joined the family in 1960, followed by Jacalyn Mary in 1963 to complete the family.
Dorothy was a very proud baker. She became the baker for Sacred Heart Hospital, perfecting her talents. She enjoyed creating wedding and birthday cakes. In addition to her love of baking, she took evening classes at CVTC to sew, reupholster, learn bow making, flower arranging, and computer skills. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends; the phrase “go ahead” became “goathead”.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Rebecca Spearbecker, Timothy (Jen), and Jacalyn (Jeff) Henning; 2 loving daughters-in-law, Barb Bowers and Sue Wilson; her 12 grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; a sister-in-law, Francis Huftel; her brother, Charlie (Marge) Flaskrud; her sisters, Grace Haas and Joyce Hazen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sons, Rodney and Jeffrey; her parents, Oscar and Olga; brothers, Wilfred and Raymond; sisters, Evelyn, Geanetta, and Edna; in-laws, Archie and Sadie Wilson; sister-in-law, Joyce Anderson; and several other brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice, especially Mark, John, and Anna, and the Reflections Unit, including Lisa and all that may not have been acknowledged.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI. Friends may visit from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery.
