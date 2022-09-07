Dorothy M. Zillmer, 92, life long resident of Augusta, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Dorothy Matilda Zillmer, daughter of Emil and Elsie (Brunzel) Zillmer, was born July 12, 1930, in Augusta. She was baptized August 1, 1930, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, and had been a confirmed member there since May 1, 1953. Dorothy was unable to read but managed to memorize her confirmation lessons in order to be confirmed by Pastor E.G. Schedler.
Dorothy had always lived with her parents and after both of them had passed away, she moved to the Augusta Apartments which she thoroughly enjoyed. She thrived there and was so proud of her surroundings and enjoyed having people in to visit. During this time in her life, she also had the opportunity to work and had a job through the Developmental Training/Reach Program in Eau Claire. This job was very fulfilling and gave her the opportunity to experience a pay check and meet new friends.
When living alone was no longer an option for Dorothy she moved into Moore Genuine Care of Augusta, where she was one of their first residents after they opened. At this time she continued to work for Reach and after falling at work and breaking her leg, she entered the Augusta Area Nursing Home where she had resided every since.
Dorothy was always young at heart. She loved holidays and decorating for each and every one of them. She enjoyed parties and especially looked forward to her own birthday parties, the birthday cake and having her family and friends surrounding her with all their loving attention. She enjoyed outings, insisted on her weekly hair appointed and loved dressing up with matching accessories. If music was being played Dorothy would be found dancing and during quiet moments she spent hours coloring and always enjoyed her root beer. At the nursing home if able, she participated in most all of their activities with a huge smile showing her enthusiasm.
Dorothy will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews, Diane Erdman, Bob Ives, Gloria (Kenny) Zich, Linda (Rick) Reineke, Brenda (Lance) Langeiwicz, Dale Zillmer, Lisa (Bob) Stewart, Bill (Sue) Zillmer, Brian Zillmer, Brad Zillmer, Ed (Joanne) Zillmer, Tom Zillmer, Sue (Brian) Emerson, Ron Zillmer, Deb (Jim) Poliak, Kenny Steinke, Patty Steinke, Derek Langworthy, John (Sylvia) Langworthy; and several great and great great nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Emil in 1961 and Elsie in 1986; all of Dorothy’s siblings also preceded her in death, her 6 sisters, Marion Osborne, Erna Ives, Sally Langworthy, Helen Livermore, Elaine Steinke, Millie Ives; 3 brothers, LaVerne, Lawrence and Lenard Zillmer; nephews, David Ives, Donny Zillmer, Lionel Langworthy; great nephew Terry Erdman; great niece Lori Robinson; and nephew-in-law Don “Tunk” Erdman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call 2 hours prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at both the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and Inclusa of Eau Claire for tending to all of Dorothy’s needs.