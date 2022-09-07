Dorothy M. Zillmer, 92, life long resident of Augusta, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.

Dorothy Matilda Zillmer, daughter of Emil and Elsie (Brunzel) Zillmer, was born July 12, 1930, in Augusta. She was baptized August 1, 1930, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, and had been a confirmed member there since May 1, 1953. Dorothy was unable to read but managed to memorize her confirmation lessons in order to be confirmed by Pastor E.G. Schedler.

