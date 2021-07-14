Douglas Eugene Atchison passed away Wednesday July 7th, 2021 at the age of 62.
Doug was born November 8th 1958 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Vae Delafield and Ellen Elenora (Pederson) Atchison. He had worked 43 years as a machine operator at the Eau Claire Press Company. In August 1987 he married Jackie Sander and has 2 children, Cody and Casey.
Doug was survived by his spouse and children. He was also survived by his eight siblings Dale and Velma (Christner) Atchison of Cadott, Wi, Carol Brantner of Mulberry, Fl, Cindy and John Van Bakel of Champlin, Mn, Jerry Atchison of Chippewa Falls, Wi, Sandra Becker and Mark McElwain, Michael (Atchison) and James Bolin, James Atchison, Scott Atchison all of Eau Claire, brother-in-law Bob Bloedorn of Hartford, Wi and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Barbara Criscione, Ann Bloedorn, Gary Atchison, Susan Wasylchak, Mark Atchison and brother-in-law Charles Brantner.
Doug was a fun guy with a good sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.