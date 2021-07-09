Doug Atchison passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Doug was born on November 8, 1958 to Vae and Ellen Atchison in Eau Claire. In August of 1987 he married Jackie Sander. They have two children, Cody and Casey. Doug spent his life working as a machine operator at the Eau Claire Press Company.
Doug was survived by his children; and eight siblings, Scott, Dale, Cindy, Mike, Sandy, Jerry, Jim, and Carol.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Barb, Ann, Gary, Sue, and Mark.
There will be no services. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.