Douglas LaVerne Bonnin, 85, of the Town of Seymour, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023, with his daughter Paula by his side.
Doug was born in Eau Claire, WI on December 28, 1937 to Helen (Huse) Bonnin and Alfred Bonnin. Doug graduated in 1956 from Eau Claire Senior High School in Eau Claire, WI. Doug joined the Air Force in 1957 and was an aircraft mechanic, jet bomber, with the 93rd Bombardment Wing stationed at Castle Air Force Base, California. Doug helped build B-52 Bombers and always loved to tell the story of having to go up on a test flight in one of the B-52 bombers his unit was working on, with the Colonel. At 20,000 feet, one of the side panels fell off because it wasn’t welded on correctly. As Doug would then say, “that wasn’t my job, I welded the other side”.
Doug was an electrician by trade, working for Presto, Chrysler, Holsom Bakery, and then finally retiring from Armor in 1996. Doug could do almost anything, from fixing cars to putting up chimneys with his friend and neighbor, Dave Gilman. If someone needed help with something, Doug was there.
When Doug wasn’t working, you could find him on Lake Altoona with either his brother Donald, his friend Mike Chase, or his friend Tommy Smith trying to fill his live well with fish or helping to show the out of towners where the “fish were biting”. Usually, that meant sending them to a different area of the lake, so that he could go to where the fish were actually biting. He loved teaching his daughters how to fish and helping them “bring in the big ones” they caught. Doug was an avid hunter and loved watching the deer come into his yard frequently. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing pool, horseshoes, and skeet shooting.
As of April 23, 2023, Doug had been sober since 2008, and tobacco free since 2019 with the support from his daughters Peggy and Paula. While this time was not always filled with sunshine and rainbows, it was filled with a large amount of swear words. His youngest daughter, Paula, has been taking care of Doug since 2008 and recently began taking care of him full time. Driving him to the Idewild Bar daily to play “his quarter machine”, taking a drive through Seymour to check on his friends Bob Higley, along with, Dave and Sue Gilman, and going to the grocery store to buy his Oreo cookies, starlight mints, and blueberries. Doug would have breakfast every morning at the VFW 305 on Starr Avenue, which included his 2 eggs, coffee and his to-go napkins. He truly enjoyed talking with Mary, Donna, Cindi, the cooks, and Miranda at the VFW 305.
Doug is survived by his daughters, Peggy Williams, and Paula Bonnin. His grandchildren Brendan Williams, and Amanda Kuhlman (Nathan). His favorite girl, (Paula’s dog) Scarlett O’Hara, his sisters Joey Henning, Vicki Sigmund (Dennis), and Anita Moressette (Rod); along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Alfred, his wife Sharon (Arneson) Bonnin, his brother Donald Bonnin, his sisters Gloria Running, and Lucy Andersen, his nephew David Running, and nephew Steven Running.
Doug’s daughters would like to thank everyone at the VFW 305, everyone at the Idewild Bar, Bryan Nelson for taking him to breakfast and helping Doug when needed, the EMTs at Station 9, the first responder who came to help, his neighbors Kim and Andrea, and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 12, 2023 at the Idewild Bar, 999 Malden Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Please bring a dish to pass. There will be sandwiches and soda available.
