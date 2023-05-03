Bonnin, Douglas.jpeg

Douglas LaVerne Bonnin, 85, of the Town of Seymour, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023, with his daughter Paula by his side.

Doug was born in Eau Claire, WI on December 28, 1937 to Helen (Huse) Bonnin and Alfred Bonnin. Doug graduated in 1956 from Eau Claire Senior High School in Eau Claire, WI. Doug joined the Air Force in 1957 and was an aircraft mechanic, jet bomber, with the 93rd Bombardment Wing stationed at Castle Air Force Base, California. Doug helped build B-52 Bombers and always loved to tell the story of having to go up on a test flight in one of the B-52 bombers his unit was working on, with the Colonel. At 20,000 feet, one of the side panels fell off because it wasn’t welded on correctly. As Doug would then say, “that wasn’t my job, I welded the other side”.

