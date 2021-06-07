Douglas E. Chapman, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Eleva, Albion Township on May 31, 2021.
Doug was born in Racine on March 17, 1957 to Francis and Eleanor (nee: Moll) Chapman. He is survived by his wife and partner in all aspects of life for over 40 years, Elizabeth; their children, Aurora (Scott), Layne, Quinn (Brooke), and Frank (John); grandchildren Ada, Fynn, and Charlotte; his beloved dogs Beau and Cole, and countless other extended relatives and friends.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved sitting in his tree stand and hunting on his property at the family homestead in the Township of Albion, and recently acquired a new found love for fishing. In 1996, Doug together with his wife Liz, also founded Halfmoon Education, a nonprofit continuing education provider, and have since enriched the careers of professionals across the country.
But Doug loved and cherished nothing more than his family. If there was a new fence to be installed, railing to be built from scratch, impossible microwave to be hung, or exceptionally long driveway to be plowed – there was no question who would be the first to arrive to help. If there was a birthday party in Madison, a routine family dinner, impromptu trip to the cabin, or a New Years Party for which to prepare, there was no question who would be there to spend time with his family and close friends. He will be deeply missed.
Doug’s family would like to thank the dedicated first responders, staff at Hulke Family Funeral Home, and all of the countless kind words and thoughts that have been sent. As no surprise to anyone who knew him, Doug asked for no formal funeral, and the family will honor this request. In honor of Doug’s love for the outdoors and belief in environmental causes, the family asks that donations be made to the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters: 133 S. Butler St. #320, Madison 53703.
