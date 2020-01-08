Douglas S. Cox, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away on December 23, 2019, at Azura Memory Care. Doug was born in Eau Claire, the son of Betty (Baumgartner) Cox and James Douglas Cox. His mother died at childbirth.
James Cox remarried and then Douglas moved with his father and stepmother to Arizona and then on to Illinois. He first attended military school and finally he graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1963. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire graduating with a major in theatre.
Douglas was a very talented actor and theatre technician. Hundreds of fans watched his great comedy and acting skills in many UWEC productions and several summers in Patio Playhouse.
His skilled, resonant voice led him to radio announcing (WBIZ); he was chosen to announce the annual Water Street Doll and Pet Parade. Eventually he started a recording studio (Scott Productions) which he owned and managed allowing many local talents to record their special songs. One song recorded by Doug for a local woman “What does it take to be a Avon Lady? Ding, Dong, Ding!” was reprised many times!
Doug opened a stereo store on Water Street called House of Music. Then he moved to San Francisco where he spent most of his life, creating the high end “House of Music”, selling to the Rich and Famous.
When Doug retired, he sold his business and moved back to his home town, wintering in Palm Springs to avoid the cold months, and enjoying his home at the top of Plank Street Hill with his dachshunds, Walter II and William.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved uncles: “Billy B”, William Baumgartner and Tom Baumgartner (Marian Fehr); his beloved dachshunds, Walter I and Walter II. He is survived by his pup, William, and dozens of people who called him 'friend'! A friend whose generosity and humor were legendary. He will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
Internment and a celebration of Doug's life will take place in the Spring. Memorials in Doug's memory may be made to the UWEC Foundation for the Douglas S. Cox Scholarship Fund for Theatre Students.