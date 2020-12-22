Douglas Ellsworth, 88, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI.
He grew up in Merton, Wi, as the son of a blacksmith. It was here that he learned how to create and build many different things. These skills served him throughout his lifetime.
Doug served his country by joining the Air Force Reserve during the Korean War. He became a Technical Sergeant. After his discharge, he moved to Hartland and later Menomonee Falls, where he was employed for many years at Wisconsin Electric Power Co. He started out as a lineman and retired as an Operations Supervisor. During this time he married Kathleen Prebil, and they moved to Colgate, WI. After retiring from Wisconsin Electric, Doug and Kathie moved to Eau Claire, WI. It was at this time that he became a realtor for Edina Realty for a number of years.
Doug always liked to stay busy, be it work, doing special building projects, or landscaping his home. He created many beautiful rock gardens with stones that he found and split himself. He loved playing cribbage with his family, delighting in the teasing that went along with winning! Doug was also quite an accomplished singer. He took advantage of every opportunity that came his way to share his talent with others. He enjoyed trap shooting and won various tournaments over the years. He built his own cabin in northern Wisconsin where he enjoyed hunting with his father and other relatives. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife: Kathleen Ellsworth (Prebil). His children: daughter Cathy (Jim) Seipel, and son Dart (Lisa) Ellsworth. His grandchildren: Rebecca (Vince) Vallera, and children Wesley, Luca and Milo; Amanda (Alex) Burian and daughter Bella; Matthew (Emily) Seipel; Jacob Seipel. He is preceded in death by his sister: Constance; His parents: John and Beatrice Ellsworth.
A celebration of Douglas’ life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.