Douglas B. Falkenberg, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

Douglas was born June 29, 1930 in Cadott, the son of Bernard and Adelia (Lacina) Falkenberg. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1948. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

