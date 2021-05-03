Douglas B. Gavin age 83 of Elmwood, passed away Wednesday April 28, 2021 at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.
Doug was born May 12, 1937 in rural Dunn County. He was the son of Benjamin and Berth (Olson) Gavin. Doug attended Blairmoore grade school. Doug married Marie Rageth April 29, 1961 in Plum City, WI. To this union four daughters were born, Arlene, Audrey, Arla and Anita. Doug started working for area farmers, he drove log truck hauling logs the sawmills. Doug worked for Sweeney Brothers Construction for eight years in the Milwaukee area. Doug finished his career working for Pierce County Highway Dept. He started his career operating heavy equipment, then went to be a Patrolman on a route, which he was immensely proud of. Doug drove caterpillar for a short time helping friends.
Doug is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie, his four daughters and three great and wonderful son-in-law’s; five grandsons, three granddaughters, seven great grandchildren; a brother, Marvin Gavin of Su Sun City, CA; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Doug was very loved and blessed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James and Richard: two sisters, Leora Shaffer and Korene Helgeson.
Due to Coved-19, Private family services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday May 5, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Elmwood with Rev. Michael Weaver officiating. The funeral services will be Livestreamed at, https://youtu.be/1LuieA35JIo Burial will take place in the Poplar Hill Cemetery, Township of Rock Elm, rural Elmwood.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.rhielfuenralhome.com.
