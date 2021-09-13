Douglas Dean (“Butch”) Greene, Sr. passed away peacefully at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin WI on August 9, 2021 with family by his side.
He was born on February 10, 1941 to the late Arthur and Inga (Emerson) Greene in Sigel Township. On August 25, 1962 He married Lorretta Glenz. They resided in Cadott, WI for over three decades. He retired from road construction.
In 1995, they moved to a cabin on a lake near Cameron WI. There he enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities like bird-watching, fishing and pontoon rides. He also was a devoted fan of Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Milwaukee Brewers. Butch loved playing dominos and creating needlepoint works of art. He had a keen sense of humor and was a known prankster. In 2018, he moved to an apartment in Barron, WI where he made more good friends. His last few months were spent in River Falls, WI where he could be close to his son.
Butch is survived by his son Douglas D. Greene, Jr. and his wife April Huppert-Greene; sons-in-law: Kenneth Gayle and Michael Freund; grandchildren: Douglas and Joshua Greene, Leah, Paige and Zane Gayle and Patrick and Michael (Brandy) Freund; step-grandchildren: Chelsea Richter, Robert (Brit Ann) Stolp, Christopher (Hillary) Stolp and William Stolp; great grandchildren: Gabriel and Stella Freund; step-great grandchildren: Raelyn, Harvin and Caleb Richter, Milli and Averi Stolp and friend Patricia Kennedy.
He is also survived by his brother Jack Greene; sisters: Marlis Bahling, Donna (Tom) Haas, and Nancy (Willie) Luedtke; brother-in-law Dick Rasmussen; sisters-in-law: Bernice, Shirley and Nancy Greene, Dorothy (Norm) Luedtke, Esther and Judy Glenz, Erma Bryan and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lorretta (2006) and daughters Jacqueline Gayle (2006) and Jeanne Freund (2018). Also, stepfather Harold Jacobson; brothers: Lee, Glenn, Wayne and Gary Greene; sisters: Doris Christorf and Ann Hakes; brothers-in-law: Don Christorf, Virgil Hakes, Elmer, Andy. Everett and Fred Glenz and John Boyea; sisters-in-law: Roseanne and Karen Greene, Dorothy Glenz, Winifred Boyea and Lorraine Rasmussen.
Recently, a paper was found in which he wanted noted how deeply he loved his family, which they surely knew by his words and actions.
According to his wishes, a private burial service was held.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott, WI.