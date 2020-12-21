Douglas Guy Loomis, 73 of Eleva WI passed away unexpectedly on December 14th at Mayo Heath Systems.
Douglas was born on May 1st, 1947 in Mondovi, WI to Hewitt and Jane (Adams) Loomis. He graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1965 where he participated in Cross County, Baseball, and his true love, Basketball.
After attending UW LaCrosse, Doug worked as General Manager at Saratoga Liquor, retiring after 36 years. The relationships he built at Saratoga were a big part of his life.
Doug loved watching his children and grandson play sports, and coached a number of their teams.
After retirement, Doug purchased D & D Gas Plus with his brother David and sister in law Janet. He enjoyed serving the Eleva for over 15 years and built a strong connection with the community.
Doug played competitive softball for Mondovi Cabinet, Coop Shoppers, and his special team, Jack Daniels Old No. 7. Doug enjoyed horse pulling, first watching his brother, Wayne, and then pulling competitively himself for six years. Up to the time of his death, Doug still enjoyed attending horse pulls and reconnecting with old friends.
Doug loved all sports and especially enjoyed watching the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
In the past few years Doug reconnected with his love of hunting, especially bow hunting. He would spend hours sitting in his stand just enjoying nature and taking pictures of the deer that ventured in.
Over the past two years Doug’s greatest joy was spending time with his great granddaughter Kimberly and grandson Lincoln. He could never have enough time with them.
Doug loved connecting with people and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Doug is survived by his long time significant other Terry Indrebo, son Mark Loomis, grandson Cole Davis and Great Grand daughter Kimberly Davis, his bonus children, Trevor (Brilliana) Ives, Torie Ives, Megan (Ryan Schumacher) Ives and grandson Lincoln Schumacher, sister Cindy Johnson, brothers Wayne (Dotty) Loomis, David (Janet) Loomis, brother in law, Mike Pfund and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Doug is preceded in death by his father and mother Hewitt and Jane (Adams) Loomis, beautiful daughter Kimberly Davis, brother Tom Loomis and sister Sally Pfund.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for May 1st, 2021. More information will be available as time gets closer.