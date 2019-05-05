Douglas Maulwurf, age 80, passed away at home on April 7, 2019.
Doug was born in Baraboo, WI on December 12th, 1938 to Siegfried and Marie (née Geissler) Maulwurf. He grew up in Chippewa Falls, WI and graduated from McDonell High School in 1957.
After graduation, he went on to attend classes at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire until he was drafted into the Army in 1963. He served in the Army for two years, stationed in Korea, returning in 1965. He resumed taking college courses, and over the next several years took classes via correspondence and at night.
In 1965 he met the love of his life, Marcia Felix, and they were married on January 15, 1966. Their first home was in South St. Paul, MN, where they had four children between 1966 and 1972. Doug graduated from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 1970 with a degree in Chemical Engineering, the first in his family to graduate from college.
He worked for 3M for a short time before taking a job with the Metropolitan Waste Control Commission as a Chemist. He was later promoted to Plant Manager at the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment facility in Shakopee MN, and the family moved to their home in Savage MN.
Doug was actively involved in his church, St. John the Baptist in Savage and was active with the Knights of Columbus, serving in leadership positions for several years.
In 2001 he retired from the Metropolitan Waste Control after 35 years. After retiring, he and Marcia bought a home in Stuart, FL where they lived during the winter months, returning to spend summers in MN. They enjoyed traveling in their retirement, frequently going on cruises.
Doug was a lifelong learner, a voracious reader, and loved reading about math, science and history. He enjoyed vacationing on the North Shore of Lake Superior and was an avid bird watcher.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Audrey; and grandson, William.
He is survived by Marcia, his wife of 53 years, and his children, Michelle (Mark) Murphy of Minneapolis MN, Tony (Melissa) Maulwurf of Farmington MN, Jennifer (Pete) Anderson of Shakopee MN, and Gretchen Hawk of Shakopee MN. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, April 26 at 11:00 AM with a visitation 1 hour prior at Pax Christi Catholic Church, Eden Prairie, MN. In lieu of gifts, memorials are requested to Downsize Farms.
