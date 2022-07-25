Douglas G. Nelson, 74, of Altoona passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home.
Doug was born on May 18, 1948, to Donald and Pearl (Simingson) Nelson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Doug is survived by his children, Jason Nelson of Eau Claire, and Shannon (Cameron) Siems of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Cole Siems and Rilee Siems of Knoxville, TN; and his dog, Nika.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Terry Nelson.
A private family burial was held. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
