Douglas Paul
Douglas Lyman Paul passed away peacefully at the age of 94, Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Dove Health Care-West in Eau Claire, WI.
Douglas was the son of Lyman V and Lenore U Paul. He was born on July 26, 1928 in Colfax, WI. Douglas began his education in Colfax. The family moved to St. Paul, MN where he graduated from High School. His mother, Lenore, began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in St. Paul. He also began studying the Bible and was baptized in 1946 and went on to serve his Creator faithfully throughout his life. When Lenore moved to Dunn County, WI and began pioneering, Doug joined her and pioneered as well. In 1956, Douglas married Lois Jean McIlquham and had one daughter, Christine. Doug and Lois served Jehovah their God faithfully together for 67 years. Douglas loved to read the Bible and attend meetings at the Kingdom Hall and associating with many dear friends. He served as an elder for many years assisting others. Douglas also worked for many years as a TV repairman and in later years as a caretaker for Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire. Doug enjoyed trout fishing and traveling. With his wife, he traveled two times to the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in New York. Other trips took them to Canada, Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, and Florida. He also enjoyed his family. As the grandsons grew up, he enjoyed having them stay over and visit at the apartment.
Doug is survived by his wife, Lois, and one daughter, Christine (Ricky) Littlefield, two grandsons, Gabriel (Jamie) Littlefield, Nathaniel (Heidi) Littlefield, five great-grandchildren, Ian, Alyssa, Ryker, Danika, and Camron, a niece, Linda (Alva) Mitchell and a nephew, Titus Paul. He was preceded in death by his father Lyman, his mother Lenore, his brother John, and a nephew, Michael.
A memorial will be held on April 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be held one hour before at 3:00pm. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Douglas’ family at www.lenmarkfh.com. A special thank you to all the staff at St. Croix Hospice and Dove Healthcare for all the care and comfort provided.
