Douglas G. Paulson, age 72, of Hayward, WI passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Douglas Gene Paulson was born April 23, 1950, in Eau Claire, WI the son of Sherman and Elsie (Brettingen) Paulson. Douglas worked for Viking Electric in Eau Claire for over three decades. He started in the warehouse and continually moved his way up the ladder to inside sale representative where he assisted in lighting plans and budgets for his customers. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing throughout the year and hunting for deer and turkey. He also liked to ride his motorcycle and ATV. Doug was a passionate photographer who would consistently be taking pictures of family, friends, and weddings on occasion. He traveled with many different cameras and would often stop along the road when he would find the perfect photo subjects including wildlife and landscapes. Doug had a great sense of humor and appreciated a good practical joke, especially ones where he was the only one that understood what just happened. He liked to go line dancing and his friends appreciated his charm.
Doug is survived by his siblings, Randal (Debbie Sue) Paulson, Debra Lemke, Sheryl Jo (Harold) Griffith; nephews, Keith (Jennie) Lemke, Brian Lemke, Dale (Maria) Paulson, Nick Paulson, Ryan Griffith, Kyle (Kimmi) Griffith, Eric (Jessica) Griffith; great nieces and nephews, Christopher Paulson, Isabel, Damien, Orien, Chase Lemke, Chloe, Aaron Griffith, Noah, Serenity Griffith; uncles, Stan (Jean) Brettingen, Roger (Millie) Brettingen; and several cousins. He was also a “Big Brother” to Rob Kapler for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Doug was laid to rest on November 30, 2022, at Resthaven Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI. Rest easy Cowboy. A celebration of life will be held for Doug in the spring or summer of 2023.