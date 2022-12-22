Douglas James Polinske, 66, of Green Bay came back to Osseo to be cared for by family in the home of his brother Dale and mother in Osseo. He was recently diagnosed with cancer and was also under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Doug was born on Oct. 17, 1956, to Vernon and Mildred (Dehnke) Polinske and raised on the family farm in Otter Creek Township, Eau Claire County. He attended Foster Elementary School and graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1974. While in high school he enjoyed playing football and basketball and was the proud recipient of the National School Choral Award. He went through the Farming Short Course Class at Madison and in addition to farming he had also worked at Landy’s Meat Packing in Eau Claire. He then went back to school and enrolled in the Electrical Power Distribution program at CVTC in Eau Claire, which he finished in 1984. From there Doug moved to Green Bay and for 30 years worked as a lineman with Wisconsin Public Service, retiring in 2014.
Doug was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and over the years living so close to Lambeau Field he hosted many tailgating parties in addition to opening his home to family and friends on game days.
Doug will be dearly missed by his mother Millie of Osseo; 3 brothers, Virgil (Jackie) Polinske of Afton, MN, Mike and Dale Polinske both of Osseo; sister, Jane (Mike) Thoma of Chippewa Falls; 7 grandchildren, Steve (Maggie) Polinske, Veronica (Nick) Northey, Paul (Jessica) Polinske, Rob Polinske (Sandi Bello), Matthew (Arin Tepp), Karli (Craig Aasen) and Jessica Vold; several great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Buck on Dec. 30, 2003; 4 sisters, Susan, Judy and Jean in infancy and Dawn Polinske.
A private family memorial services will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster with Pastor David Knelfelkamp officiating. A Celebration of Life is being planned for 2023.