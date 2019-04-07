Douglas Roy Schuch, age 75, of rural Whitehall, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall due to many health problems he has had for years.
Doug was born on December 9, 1943, in Mondovi to Ray and Mildred (Hartung) Schuch. His twin brother, Dennis, who is a couple of minutes older, were together in all areas including family, jobs, hunting, fishing and many “social occasions.” They especially enjoyed pulling pranks.
Doug worked at the Whitehall Packing Plant, Land O’ Lakes, the creamery in Pigeon Falls and Ashley Furniture Industries.
Doug is survived by Sharon Hizer, his partner for over thirty years; three daughters, Sidney (Mark Mathson) Schuch of Blair, Kari Boberg of Arcadia and Lisa (Mike Lokken) Grulkowski of Eleva; five grandchildren, Erica and Nate Schuch of Blair, Adam and Kayla Grulkowski of Whitehall and Matthew Boberg of Arcadia; two great-granddaughters, Kiylee and Aubrey of Blair; his twin brother, Dennis (Sharon) Schuch of Whitehall; two sisters, Bernice (Glen) Fedie of Mondovi, Eileen (Gary) Fahnel of Durand; three sisters-in-law, Zona, Sandy and Theresa; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry, Duane and Richard.
A celebration of Doug’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.