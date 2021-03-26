“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather, skid in broadside thoroughly used up, totally worn out and proclaiming, “Wow, what a ride!” Hunter S. Thompson.
Douglas H. Smith passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. Doug was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on March 30, 1934. He attended Lynn Classical High School graduating at 16. He attended Manlius Military Academy graduating and moving on to Rutgers University which he left to serve two years in the US Army. While in high school, prep school and at the university Doug played and excelled at three sports and was recruited into the Milwaukee Braves Farm System in 1953. He played with the Braves until 1960 when injuries forced him to retire his professional ball career.
Doug joined the YMCA in 1964 to become Family Camp Director at Camp Manitou. Doug went back to school while working at the YMCA to complete his Bachelors and Masters degrees at UWEC in elementary education. He spent 24 wonderful years teaching in the Eau Claire school system at various schools. Many students will recall his infamous “Oregon Trail Project” as a highlight in their education. Doug was a passionate reader and instilled a love of reading into all the students he taught. Doug also enjoyed his time with the Eau Claire Cavaliers Baseball Club as a manager and batting coach.
Doug will be missed by his many hunting, fishing, and golfing buddies. He did accomplish his goal of a hole-in-one goal in Wisconsin at age 81!
Doug is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Smith; two children, Craig (Patti) Smith of Altoona, Kelly Peterson (Joel Jack) of Nashville, TN; brother, Donald Smith of Seabrook, NH; sister Penny Krewson of Bothill, WA; sisters-in-law, Janice (Ray) Frye of Eau Claire, Lori (Mike) Hestekin of Eau Claire; and brother-in-law, Tom (Judy) Wisotzke of Janesville; grandchildren, Riley Smith, Austin Smith, Taylor (Danielle) Peterson, Connor Peterson, Kacie Peterson; and three great grandchildren, Gabriel Smith, Ayla Smith and Jameson Smith.
Doug will forever be remembered as a hard-working, athletically talented genuine outdoorsman who helped and cared for many. He was loved by many, admired by many, and will be held in all our hearts.
-If one sports fan remembers my name…
-If one camp counselor remembers our Friday night rituals…
-If one student recalls the “Oregon Trail”…
-If my family knows how much I love them…
Then I have lived a good life. -Doug
The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.
