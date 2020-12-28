Dr. Glenda Klint

Dr. Glenda F. Klint, age 56, of Boyceville, WI (realistically a resident of the world and a visit to Israel) went to be with her Lord and Savior after a sudden cardiac arrest Wednesday evening December 16, 2020.
Glenda was born June 22, 1964 in Menomonie, WI to James A. Link and Jeanette A. (Williams) Link. She spent her childhood years in Menomonie and teenage years in Apple Valley, MN. She graduated high school from Apple Valley, MN at just 16 years of age due to skipping two grades! She then attended UW – Stout (ironically with her father Jim, Glenda would want you all to know that) in Menomonie, WI. She graduated with her master’s degree in psychology. Glenda finished her degree at Capella University where she studied spirituality and psychology and wrote her thesis on how spirituality and psychology co-existed. She graduated with distinction, as a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology. Glenda was employed as a peer support specialist. Humble in spirit, she loved like no one else we knew. She had the most compassionate heart that reached out to heal the hurts within her peers as well as guided them to understand and heal the hurts within themselves. She exposed them to the truth of how worthy they were despite the traumatic events that happened in their lives that taught them differently. Assuring worthiness for her peers, she felt was her duty. She loved her clients the way GOD loved her. Closest to Glenda’s heart was “creative process” and “self-love”. SHE LIVED LOVE!
Glenda F. Link married Jerome V. Klint on July 5, 1986 in Apple Valley, MN. They shared two children together Joshua J. Klint and Erika D. Klint. They lived, she loved, she learned, she moved on.
Glenda is survived by: Her parents, James A. Link and Jeanette A. Link. Her brother and sisters, Douglas Link (wife Sherie), their children Brandie Link and Justin Link. Janine Watson (husband Larry), their children Levi Watson and Colton Watson. Angie Sullenger (husband Ashley), their children Makiah Sullenger, Hannah Sullenger and Triniti Sullenger. Her Children, Josh J. Klint and Stephanie A. Klint (wife) and Erika D. Klint and Kirk M. Koob-Thrasher (Partner in Crime, Glenda would want you to know that, too!) Glenda is also survived by her PRIDE and JOY, her 8 grandchildren, all boys except one, in birth order: Ramon M. Stanford age 11, Georgie M. McCoy (the only granddaughter) age 5, Lincoln J. Klint age 3, Julian J. Klint age 2, Angel T. Koob-Thrasher age 2, Kirk M. Koob-Thrasher age 1, Jamison J. Klint age 1, Wyatt D. J. Koob-Thrasher age 5 months.
Glenda’s wishes were to be cremated. Anyone who knew Glenda knew of her free spirit. Glenda had a vacation planned for this coming Spring to take her grandchildren, Ramon and Georgie, to Florida to explore with her soul sister, Alicia Combs. Her two children, Josh and Erika, intend to take her ashes to the ocean where she would have loved to be.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Information to follow will be shared through Glenda’s Facebook. A private service was held on Thursday December 17, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI preceding cremation.
And as Glenda would say, “I will meet you in the mansion in the sky!”
