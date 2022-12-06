Dr. Juan Carlos Chaves, 77 passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI with family by his side.

Juan was born in Resistencia-Chaco, Argentina and came to the United States in 1974 he then became a United States citizen in 1979. Juan first worked as a CNA at Mount Washington. This is where he met the love of his life Karol Lynn Lanphere. They were United in marriage in February 1979. Juan then pursued his teaching degree and went on to receive his doctorate and became a professor of Spanish and business at UW Eau Claire and then UW River falls, until retirement. He then took on caring for his wife until her passing in January 2019. Juan, then started teaching Spanish again at Regis High School until his health kept him from doing what he loved.

