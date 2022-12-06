Dr. Juan Carlos Chaves, 77 passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI with family by his side.
Juan was born in Resistencia-Chaco, Argentina and came to the United States in 1974 he then became a United States citizen in 1979. Juan first worked as a CNA at Mount Washington. This is where he met the love of his life Karol Lynn Lanphere. They were United in marriage in February 1979. Juan then pursued his teaching degree and went on to receive his doctorate and became a professor of Spanish and business at UW Eau Claire and then UW River falls, until retirement. He then took on caring for his wife until her passing in January 2019. Juan, then started teaching Spanish again at Regis High School until his health kept him from doing what he loved.
Juan was a man that didn’t let any dirt settle under his feet. He was always manicuring the yard or growing beautiful flowers. He enjoyed time with his family and friends.
Juan is survived by his two sons Richard (Rick) LaRock, Anthony (Tony) LaRock (Michelle Brassfield), sister Romonita Olga Chaves, two brother in laws Jim Lanphere (Vicki) John Lanphere (Deb) niece Christina Chavez, nephew Kenny Lanphere, son in law Andrew Hewitt (Cindy). Grand children; Jocelyn (Tony) Stanton, Heather (Stephen) Allen, Elizabeth, Jenna, Carlee, Matthew, Derek, Blake, Noah and Cameron, Samantha and Tessa. Great Grand children; Kayleigh, Shawn and Colton.
Juan is preceded in death by his wife Karol Chaves, parents, Maria Esther Quiroz and Marcelino Chaves, brother Abel Chaves and Omar Chaves daughter Lori Hewitt, BIL Dale Lanphere, BIL Daryl Lanphere as well as others who have gone before.
The family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospital and staff for the exceptional care they gave Juan.
A memorial service will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Concordia Lutheran Church with Pastor Aaron Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
