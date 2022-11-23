Dr. Kenyon Roger Gilbert, age 85, of Blair, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall with family by his side.

K. Roger was born on June 23, 1937 in Dixon, IL to Virginia and Durward Gilbert. He graduated from the Dixon High School in 1957, attended Eureka College in Eureka, IL and graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, IL in 1964.

Recommended for you