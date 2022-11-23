Dr. Kenyon Roger Gilbert, age 85, of Blair, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall with family by his side.
K. Roger was born on June 23, 1937 in Dixon, IL to Virginia and Durward Gilbert. He graduated from the Dixon High School in 1957, attended Eureka College in Eureka, IL and graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, IL in 1964.
Roger married Martha Sue Hopkins on June 20, 1958 in Dixon, IL They were married for 58 years and had four children, John, Julie, Lynn and Mary. In 1970, they purchased their first farm in Pecatonica, IL and raised beef cattle. In 1978 they moved to Blair where they continued to farm.
After medical school, Roger practiced family medicine in Durand and Rockford, IL before serving as a general medical officer in the 9th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967-1968 and then Fort Sheridan, IL from 1968-1969. He returned to family practice in Rockford, IL until 1972 when he became an emergency department physician at Rockford Memorial Hospital. He was there until 1979, when he moved to Blair and began working at St. Francis Medical Center in La Crosse as an emergency department physician. He finished his medical career in family practice at Gundersen Clinic in Blair, where he began in 1995 until his retirement on January 15, 2004.
Roger was named 2000 Parade Marshall with Martha by the Blair Cheese Festival Committee. He received the 2000 Civic Award by the Blair Cheese Festival Committee and was named Physician of the Year in 2001 by the Wisconsin Health Care Association. He was very active in the church, community and especially the Blair Food Pantry.
Roger loved John Deere tractors, restoring John Deere toys and watching NASCAR races and football. He devoted his life to his family and helping others, but also enjoyed his time alone on the tractor, out in the fields. Roger was a kind, compassionate man who loved to laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Martha and sister, Judy.
He is survived by his children, Father John Gilbert, Julie (Daniel) Rider, Lynn Erdman and Mary Golden; grandchildren, Joseph (Theresa), John (Brianna), Matthew (Kendra), Annemarie, Ashley, Mason, Benjamin and William; and great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Liam, Elijah, Clara, Caroline and Felix. He is also survived by his sisters, Barb and Patti.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Blair Lutheran Church West with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery both in Blair. Pastor Paul Sannerud will officiate. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Knudtson-Mattison American Legion Post #231.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. in Blair Lutheran Church in Blair where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service a the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Blair Food Pantry, Blair Lutheran Church,126 S Peterson Ave, Blair, WI 54616 or Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, 18601 Lincoln Street, Whitehall, Wisconsin 54773.
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.