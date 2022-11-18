Dr. Steven Hoyme 1.jpg

Steven H. Hoyme, 77, formerly of Menominee, MI, and Augusta, WI, passed away with his children by his side late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Steven Howard Hoyme, son of Norman and Lucy (Nelson) Hoyme, was born Jan. 21, 1945, in Jasper, Minnesota. He moved with his family to Augusta, WI, in 1958 and graduated from Augusta High School in 1963. He received his B.S. degree from St. Olaf College and his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin Medical School. He served his internship at George Washington University and his Ophthalmology Residency at the University of Pittsburgh.  Following his education, he served in the U.S. Army from July of 1975 to July of 1977 as Chief of Ophthalmology at McDonald Army Hospital, Fort Eustis, VA. 

