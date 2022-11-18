Steven H. Hoyme, 77, formerly of Menominee, MI, and Augusta, WI, passed away with his children by his side late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Steven Howard Hoyme, son of Norman and Lucy (Nelson) Hoyme, was born Jan. 21, 1945, in Jasper, Minnesota. He moved with his family to Augusta, WI, in 1958 and graduated from Augusta High School in 1963. He received his B.S. degree from St. Olaf College and his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin Medical School. He served his internship at George Washington University and his Ophthalmology Residency at the University of Pittsburgh. Following his education, he served in the U.S. Army from July of 1975 to July of 1977 as Chief of Ophthalmology at McDonald Army Hospital, Fort Eustis, VA.
While in medical school he was united in marriage to Annetta Hoff on Aug. 9, 1969, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta. After his honorable discharge he moved his family to Memominee, MI, where for over 35 years he was in private practice in Marinette, WI, and affiliated with Bay Area Medical Center. Because he loved helping others, he found his practice to be extremely rewarding, especially when he was able to improve the eyesight of children.
Over the years Steve was involved in various ophthalmology organizations and was an active board member of Farmers and Merchants Bank and Trust and the Bay Area Medical Center, both in Marinette. He made trips across the world to volunteer his craft and help those in third world countries have sight.
Steve was a loving and caring Papa to his 6 grandchildren, in both Wisconsin and Texas. He took any opportunity to help them flourish. He was gracious, caring, and kind in all ways to everyone he encountered.
Steve had a devoted relationship with Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Every Sunday you could hear him singing hymns with his family, regardless of ailments. In every situation, he turned his eyes to the Lord and prayed.
Steve was a true outdoorsman who loved the water. He enjoyed fishing in Wisconsin and Canada and hunting of all types throughout the Midwest. He was an avid golfer at Riverside Country Club. He looked forward to watching the Packers and was always loyal to his alma mater and never missed an opportunity to cheer on his Wisconsin Badgers.
Steve loved socializing with friends and family on the lake on the pontoon boat, dancing and eating at the Harvest Moon or Mike’s Buckhorn, and Fish Fries at the Ries Household. He loved to be out and about running errands, going to his grandchildren’s events, and strolling on long walks.
Steve moved back to his hometown of Augusta in 2015 and enjoyed numerous fun times on Lake Eau Claire with family. Due to failing health he entered Azura Memory Care in April of this year. Steve will be deeply missed by his daughter, Kim and John LaLonde of Augusta; son, Eric and AnnMarie Hoyme of Brookfield; 6 grandchildren, Maddie, Sophie, Eric and Ethan LaLonde, Kristina and Julia Hoyme; 3 brothers, Jon and Ruth Hoyme of Slayton, MN, Fred and Bonnie Hoyme of Monticello, Rick and Diane Hoyme of Paynesville, MN; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Mary Nelson of Clitherall, MN.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Norman on Jan. 30, 1979, and mother Lucy May on Feb. 8, 2010.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta, with Pastor David Hoadley officiating. Burial will be in the Osseo Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until time of services Sunday at the church. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Steve’s life at the Harvest Moon in Augusta following the burial. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.