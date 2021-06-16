Dr. William Walter, age 93, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born December 17, 1927, in Appleton, WI, to the late Edgar and Ancilla (Rossmiessl) Walter. In 1946 he graduated High School from St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul, MN, lettering in football, swimming and was state champion in track. After completing his undergraduate degree at St. Thomas University, medical school at St. Louis University and a year of internship, he served as a flight surgeon in the Air Force with the rank of Captain. Following his surgical residency at Madison General in Madison, WI, he worked at Sacred Heart and Luther Hospital in Eau Claire for over 30 years, retiring in 1993.
On August 22, 1953, he married LaVonne Gilbertson at Immaculate Conception in Eau Claire where they became lifelong members of the congregation. Bill was active in many associations including the AMA, Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge and Lions Club and served as Vice President of the former Walter Brewery in Eau Claire.
Outdoor activities were his passion including hunting and fishing at the cabin up north and golfing and water sports at the lake home where everyone was always welcome. Life was an adventure, and he loved a challenge, from skiing the Alps to canoe trips in Canada to traversing the mountains for moose and elk. Spending time with family was very important and brought him much joy and happiness. His great sense of humor created many stories and fun memories. He loved playing cards, especially cribbage.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, Vonnie, his wife of 68 years; beloved children, Bill (Jamie) Walter, Deb (Jon) Arcand, Nancy (Tim) Zylla, Liz Turner, Tim (Deb) Walter, Chris Walter; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and counting; sister, Monica Gagnon; brother-in-law, Greg (Sheila) Gilbertson; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, George Walter, Mary Dennis, Karl Walter, Rosabelle Kendall, John Walter and Barbara Walter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI, with Father Francis Thadathil presiding. Visitation will be from 11:30AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Post 53 and VFW Post 7232. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Josephs Hospice, 2661 Co Hwy I, Chippewa Falls, WI, 54729. A special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice for their support and care.
