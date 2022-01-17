Dru Pace 76, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Dru was born on September 9, 1945 in Little Rock, AK to Gerald and Pauline (Dyer) Dillenbeck. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1963 and two years later she married Howard H. Pace August 14, 1965 at St. Patrick’s in Eau Claire.
When all three children were in school she returned to school herself and earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She was proud of the years at Eau Claire Family Medicine Clinic.
She survived by Denise (Jeff) Cook, Merrillan, Rev. Woodrow Pace, La Crosse, and Scott (Lori), Elk Mound. and grandchildren, Cj, Sonja and Colten.
Dru is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Pace; father, Gerald Dillenbeck; mother, Pauline Larson; and brother Gordon Dillenbeck.
The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Altoona. Monsignor Richard Gilles, Cathedral Rector and friend of the family will be the main celebrant. Father Woodrow Pace will be the homilist. Private family inurnment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Dru’s name to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1812 Lynn Ave. Altoona, WI 54720.
