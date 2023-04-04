Duaine L. “Dunc”Semingson, 90, of Eleva, WI died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Grace Lutheran River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona, WI. He was born August 17, 1932, in Eleva, WI; son of Alvin and Doris (Gunderson) Semingson.
He graduated from Eleva-Strum School District in 1950.
On July 10, 1954 he married Mary Evenson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.
Dunc worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire for 36 years. He also owned the Eleva Grocery Store. He was a lifelong member of the Mondovi Masonic Lodge and the Eleva Lutheran Church, he also served on the Eleva Village Board for many years.
He loved his cars, fishing, hunting and attending high school basketball games. Dunc was known for his great sense of humor. Mostly he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Semingson of Eleva, WI; children, Rick Semingson of McCaysville, GA, Scott (Jennifer) Semingson of Strum, WI, Craig (Jodie) Semingson of Strum, WI, Kim Semingson of Eau Claire, WI; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Sherrill Dahl; brother, Sidney (Lois) Semingson; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, JoAnne (Victor) Wenaas, Sandra (Daniel) VanPelt and brother-in-law, Ernest Dahl.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Eleva Lutheran Church with Pastor Karen Ressel officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in the Eleva Cemetery.