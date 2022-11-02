Duane “Bud” Barnhardt, age 89 of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Duane was born on December 23, 1932 in Osseo to Glen and Alma Barnhardt. He married Virginia A. Gullard on July 17, 1954.
Duane loved camping and fishing and enjoyed going to Lake Saganaga in Canada. He was a truck driver and a school custodian. He enjoyed mowing his grass, telling tall tales and visiting with his fishing and hunting buddies. One of his greatest joys was to spend time with the grandkids.
He is survived by his children: Sue (Tim) Vinck, Ron Barnhardt, Eric (Kathy) Barnhardt and Lori (Gary) Gruber; grandchildren: Jeremy Vinck, Jolene (Gene) Van Riper, Jennifer (George) Roessler, Stuart Barnhardt, Trent (Ashley) Barnhardt, Brandon (Jessica) Barnhardt and Amanda (Mike) Fleming; great-grandchildren: Carissa, Brooke, Jordan, Emily, George, Kadence, Shawn, Haley, Haddie, Angela, Sierra and Payson; 4 step great-grandchildren: Dustin, Austin, Reese and Ary; great-great grandchildren: Oliva and Julia; other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Virginia, his brother Dick and great-great granddaughter Tinsley Mae.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Dan Doran officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services. Burial will be held at Brunswick Cemetery.