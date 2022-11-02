Duane “Bud” Barnhardt, age 89 of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Duane was born on December 23, 1932 in Osseo to Glen and Alma Barnhardt. He married Virginia A. Gullard on July 17, 1954.

Duane loved camping and fishing and enjoyed going to Lake Saganaga in Canada. He was a truck driver and a school custodian. He enjoyed mowing his grass, telling tall tales and visiting with his fishing and hunting buddies. One of his greatest joys was to spend time with the grandkids.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Barnhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you