Duane Bowe.jpg

Duane A. Bowe, 93, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie surrounded by his loving family. Duane was born March 30, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Albert and Eleanor (Loew) Bowe.

On February 16, 1950, Duane married Joan Reynen at St. Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire. Duane worked as a dairy farmer all of his life, and as a mailman, pressure cooker at Presto, Stanek Implement Dealership and Century 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Bowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you