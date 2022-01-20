Duane Charles Dekan, 54, of Sioux Falls, S.D. passed away on January 12, 2022.
He was born on February 19, 1967 to Bernice and Leonard Dekan in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1985. Duane, along with his twin brother Dennis, were three-sport athletes in baseball, football and basketball. Their teams went to the state basketball tournament three years in a row. In 1983 they were runner-up and in 1984 and 1985 they brought home the gold and many fond memories for years to come.
Following high school he attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in the field of electronics, which led him to a job in Rice Lake, followed by a move to Houston and eventually to South Dakota. He shared his electronics knowledge with his son Zach, and they would take apart electronic devices and rebuild them. They also enjoyed gaming together.
Duane never lost his love of sports. He helped his son Cat hone his baseball and basketball skills and helped coach the teams when needed. He enjoyed playing in the alumni basketball games in Fall Creek and played in a basketball league with Cat in Sioux Falls. He enjoyed taking his daughter Sydney to the local hockey and baseball games, giving her an appreciation of the world of sports he so loved. No matter where he lived he remained a die-hard fan of the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers.
He also loved music and took his kids to numerous concerts and live music events. He got his kids Kenzie and Cat hooked on their favorite band, Seether, and they attended six concerts together.
Duane had a big heart and his love of family and friends was unmatched and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them. It was obvious to anyone how proud he was of his four children and four grandchildren.
One thing we will never forget about Duane was his infectious laugh. It was one of a kind and he did love to laugh. Remembering these times is certain to bring a smile and provide us comfort in the days going forward.
He is survived by his former wife and best friend, Penny LaReau; his children, Sydney Dekan, Catlyn (Lindsey) Clark, Zach (Heidi) Olinske and McKenzie (Kenzie) Olinske; grandchildren, Colton Clark, Aiden Olinske, Lainey Clark and Laikyn Clark; brothers, Steve (Barb) Dekan and Dennis (Gina) Dekan; sisters, Rose Belden, Elaine Kaiser, Karen (Jack) Gunderson and Anita (Jeff Belden) Dekan; and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Steve Dekan Jr.; great-nephew, Elijah Dekan; uncle and godfather, Herman Linder; brothers-in-law, Bruce Belden and Richard Kaiser; and several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life and burial at St. Bridget’s cemetery will be held at a later date.