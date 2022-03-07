Duane J. Falls (Dewey), age 86, of Nelson, passed away peacefully at his home, with family by his side on Monday February 7, 2022.
He was born to Harvey and Pearl (Hertzfeldt) Falls on July 27, 1935.
He grew up in Fountain City until he proudly joined and served in the U.S. Army for 20 years.
After a few years of retirement, he went to work with the Corps of Engineers, doing Lock and Dam maintenance on the Mississippi.
After leaving the Corps, he settled into home; got a dog, set up a woodworking shop and spent countless hours out there. His works are nothing short of amazing.
He did however take the time for deer hunting, fishing, and watching the Packers.
Dewey was a proud member of Nelson Post 6201 VFW.
He is survived by his wife Etta; his son Eric (Sara), their family Haley (Cole) Dobler and baby Harvey; Shayla; Aiden; step-children Tami (Randy) Schoen, Terri (Bob) Biederman, Patty Betterley, Jerry (Jane) Werner; 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. One brother Richard (Margy) Falls and very good friend Bob Brunkow, and many other friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son Bradley, two brothers, Marvin and Gerald, and his sister Judy.
Dewey is going to be sadly missed by so many.
In his honor, a get together to share memories will be held Saturday, March 12th; with Military Honors at noon. Luncheon to follow at 1:00pm at the Alma Rod n Gun Club.
