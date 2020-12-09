Duane Richard Fjelstad, 82, passed away at Dove Nursing Home in Eau Claire on Saturday, December 5, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
Duane was born on April 7, 1938 in Eau Claire, WI where he resided until his graduation from Eau Claire High School. He married Diane Sullivan in 1963 and began his career as a mathematics teacher in Arvada, Colorado. Duane and Diane moved back to Wisconsin five years later and he accepted a principal position at Winter High School. After a couple of years at Winter, Duane was offered a high school principal position in Chetek, where he lived and worked until retirement.
Duane had a passion for the outdoors and spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, running, biking and cross country skiing. He became a world-class runner and cross country skier for his age group and was a top finisher in the 83 mile world championship snowshoe race from Superior to Rice Lake. He spent many weekends at his cabin in Brule fishing steelhead on the Bois Brule River with his sons Koll and Eric. Duane became a frequent visitor to Alaska after Eric accepted a position as an attorney in Ketchikan and later Anchorage, and he spent many days fishing salmon and steelhead throughout the state. Duane will always be remembered by his friends and family as an intense competitor and avid outdoorsman.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Kathryn Fjelstad and sister Judith Hecht.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Koll and Michelle Fjelstad of Chetek; son Eric Fjelstad of Anchorage; sister Jane Eastenson of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Eric Scott, Nikoll Friet and Jessika Fjelstad; and great-grandsons: Adrian and Roman Scott.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.