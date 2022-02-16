Duane Ausing Hanson, age 86, of Prairie Farm, WI, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at his home. After a few months of declining health, Duane died peacefully at home with his wife Carol by his side. Duane was born in Menomonie, WI, on August 18, 1935, to Edwin and Ragna (Ausing) Hanson.
Duane’s parents moved the family, Duane and sister, Diane, to the current family farm in Prairie Farm in 1940. Duane farmed with his father until he was drafted into the Army in 1958. After being discharged, he moved to the Twin Cities to work. There, he met Carol Victoria Pagel. They were married July 15, 1961, at United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm. Duane and Carol took over the family farm in 1963. There, they raised their three boys, Jon, Brian and Keith. Duane took great pride in building his herd of registered Holsteins with his boys at his side. He also built a business of round baling. Throughout his life, Duane enjoyed attending sporting events for his sons, his grandchildren, as well as the various teams that played in Prairie Farm, Chetek and Altoona. He took great pride in his antique tractors, bringing them to parades, and the Moon Lake and Norberg Threshing Bees. In recent years, Duane watched as his sons, grandsons and great-grandchildren drive his tractors in the Prairie Farm parade. He enjoyed going to auctions throughout the county and attending community events. Those who have spent time with Duane know he was a master storyteller, and he read the local newspapers cover to cover to keep his family well-informed. The values and work ethics that Duane lived every day were valuable lessons for the entire family. He was an integral part of the memories made at the hunting shack, making maple syrup, family picnics under the big pine, and harvesting in the fall that continues to happen to this day. The family farm has become a hub for four generations. Duane always had a soft spot for grandchildren, and there was always a place on “Grandpa Dewey’s” lap for his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by an infant sister. He is survived by his wife, Carol; their children and families; son, Jon (Terri) Hanson; their children and grandchildren, Jenna (Ryan) — Britton, Turner, Dekker, Baylor; Sean (Ashley) — Eliza; Laurel (Tony) — Callen and Beau; son, Brian (Randi) Hanson, their daughter, Demi; son, Keith (Kristy), their children Ben (Aliya) and Brooke (Quentin); sister, Diane (Pete) Fall, their children Rodney, Renee (David), Ryan (Nadia) and Rojean, who is also Duane’s Goddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 21, at United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm with Rev. Sara Feld officiating and interment following at Sunset Cemetery in the Town of Prairie Farm. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday, both at United Lutheran Church. People wishing to honor Duane’s lifelong commitment to family and community can send memorials in lieu of flowers to the Prairie Farm Booster Club or Ag Technology Department at the Prairie Farm High School. Please send all donations to 630 River Avenue, Prairie Farm, WI, 54762. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.