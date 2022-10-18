Duane Hull passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in a snorkeling incident in Lihue, Kauai at the age of 64.

Duane was born on June 17, 1958, in Stanley, WI to David and Eleanor (Karpinski) Hull. He grew up in Thorp and Wausau, WI. He graduated from Newman High School in Wausau. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UW-Eau Claire in December 1980.

