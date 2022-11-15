Duane Sanford Kilde, age 86, of Menomonie, WI, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence in Azura Memory Care.
He was born on June 15, 1936, in Eau Claire, WI to Thorvold G. Kilde and Edna M. (Johnson). He graduated from high school in Eau Claire. On August 30, 1958, Duane married Beverly Marie Bollom in Chippewa Falls, WI. He served in the Army from 1958 — 1960.
While living in Eau Claire, their son, Scott Duane was born and later after moving to St. Paul, MN, their daughter Kim Marie was born. They lived in the greater St. Paul area for over 30 years, where Duane worked in the banking and financial investment industry.
In 1991, Duane and Beverly moved to Menomonie, WI to enjoy their retirement years. Duane loved bowling, playing cards, fishing, and boating on the waters of Lake Tainter. He was active in the community, serving as a Plan Commission member from 2017 — 2020, and found fellowship at Tainter United Methodist Church.
Duane is survived by his son Scott and daughter-in-law Josephine, and their children, Jennifer and Shaun; his daughter Kim and son-in-law Jeff; his brother Ron and sister-in-law Judy; and his brother Dean and sister-in-law Jane. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, his parents, and his grandchild Jesse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, at Tainter United Methodist Church in the Town of Tainter, Dunn Co. WI with Pastor Hae Jin Bahng officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in the church cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations you wish to make be done to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire for providing exceptional care to Duane in his final years as well as the staff from Mayo Hospice who so kindly and expertly cared for him.