Duane “Smoke” Pride, 84, of rural Osseo, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, in hospice care at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Duane was born Jan 27, 1938, to Byron and Marian (Miller) Pride. He was raised in rural Augusta before moving to Osseo, where he graduated from Osseo High School.
On May 1, 1965, Duane married Judy Nokleby and to this union their 3 children were born. He worked a few years at American Motors in Kenosha, before moving back to rural Osseo and for over 30 years worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the sign crew. In addition to working for the state, he also was a cash crop farmer.
Duane lived a full life. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with his brothers, riding motorcycles and attending several Sturgis Rallies. He also enjoyed his involvement with the Country Cruisers of Osseo attending events and car shows in his beautiful 1966 Chevy Impala SS. Over the years Duane had an interest in guns, was an avid reader of western and mystery novels, worked puzzles and built many woodworking projects. He especially loved the role as grandpa. He enjoyed attending his grandkids sporting and school activities.
Duane will be deeply missed by his 2 sons, Ricky (Peggy) Pride of Juneau, Cary Pride of Reynolds, IN; daughter, Shelly (Craig) Schmidt of Merrillan. Two brothers, Tom Pride of Whitehall, Doug Pride of Columbus, OH; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. A Celebration of Life will also be held that same day from 1 to 5 p.m. at Bloom’s Country Inn, rural Fairchild. In Smoke’s memory, his car club friends will be displaying their ”Cruisers“ at the celebration at Bloom’s and the family encourages others to share their cars and motorcycles at this time. A private burial service will be held in the Thompson Valley Cemetery, rural Augusta.