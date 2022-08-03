Duane “Smoke” Pride, 84, of rural Osseo, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, in hospice care at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Duane was born Jan 27, 1938, to Byron and Marian (Miller) Pride. He was raised in rural Augusta before moving to Osseo, where he graduated from Osseo High School.

