Dustin Michael Sahm, 38, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on December 2, 2022, in Urbana, Illinois, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident returning from Florida.

Dustin was born May 9, 1984, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire to Michael Sahm and Shelly Budd Watson.

