Dustin Michael Sahm, 38, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on December 2, 2022, in Urbana, Illinois, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident returning from Florida.
Dustin was born May 9, 1984, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire to Michael Sahm and Shelly Budd Watson.
Dustin attended North High School in Eau Claire. He went on to do mechanical work. He and his dad fixed up antique cars for car shows throughout Wisconsin. He and his dad would attend yearly swap meets around the area, which he really enjoyed. Dustin was always helping out family and friends with anything they needed help with. He was a very gifted young man, anything from fixing cars, carpenters work, painting, and electronics.
Dustin was known to be kind, compassionate and would do anything for someone in need. Dustin was loved by his family, friends and those in his community.
Dustin loved hanging out with his brother, Devin, and his nieces, Izzabelle and Desirae.
Dustin was a jokester and could make others laugh easily. He was also stubborn. He was very smart and a skilled handyman.
Dustin is survived by his father, Michael Sahm; stepmother, Cheryl White of Eau Claire; mother, Shelly Budd Watson of Chippewa Falls; brother, Devin Budd; nieces, Izzabelle and Desirae of Chippewa Falls; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia (Bonnie) Sahm of Chippewa Falls; grandmother, JoAnn Hughes of St. Croix; grandfather, Orland Budd of Wheeler; cousin, Morley; and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside service and social gathering will be held in the spring of 2023.
